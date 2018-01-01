Be a part of your dogs social life
Saying hello has never been easier. Now you can check any dog you will meet during your walk and decide if you want to meet each other
What's more you can check if dog you meet is during "Ladies Days". You will get push notification if this dog will appear
We all know this embarrassing feeling when your dog make a poop and you don't have a special bag for it. Say no more and simply send poop bag request to dogs near you
